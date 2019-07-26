KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – The Killingly school district has decided to change their mascot due to an ongoing issue.
For many years, the athletes have been referred to as “Redmen.”
Community members and student leaders at Killingly High School have requested that name to be changed due to disrespect towards the Native American culture.
The Board of Education decided to retire the current high school mascot and start a new tradition.
Killingly Public Schools also received communications from Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, the Mohegan Youth Council, and Nipmuc Tribal Nation to change their mascot from Native American imagery.
The superintendent will work with students, faculty, and families to begin the process of identifying a new name for a high school mascot.
They are asking for community input for residents to share their ideas of a new mascot.
An online survey has been created, which can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.