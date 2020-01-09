KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut high school is reverting back to its old controversial mascot which critics called offensive and racist.
Killingly High School’s sports teams will once again be known as the “Redmen.”
The decision was made at a fiery Board of Education meeting Wednesday night.
Throughout the night, a number of people spoke out against the “Redmen” mascot including teachers, students, and Native Americans.
In fact, no one in the crowd spoke in support of the “Redmen” name.
In the end, however, the Board of Education decided to bring back the controversial mascot.
Supporters said they are honoring history but critics believe they are just embracing a term that is out of date and racist.
Last summer, the school board voted to change the name from the “Redmen” to the “Red Hawks.”
But in November, new members were voted to the Board of Education and last month they voted to get rid of the Red Hawks mascot.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the board voted 5 to 4 along party lines to bring back the “Redmen” as their official mascot.
It said it plans to use a more politically correct logo in the future.
This issue divided the town and the board.
“You are pulling the rug right from beneath us. Everywhere we go, we are the laughing stock of the state,” said athletic director Kevin Marcoux.
“We stopped letting it be about the students and doing what’s right. And people can be mad about the process and people can be mad about whatever it is that they think they are losing but the people who are directly impacted have spoken and we chose to not listen to them,” said Hoween Flexer, of the Board of Education.
“The other side comes out with talking points based on emotion and perceptions and doesn’t do any research. And they don’t have any facts,” said Norm Ferron, also on the board. “We did our research. We got facts we spoke to Native Americans that know history that actually know Native American history and they told us the reality of what the 'Redmen' stands for and what it’s about.”
Killingly has a long history with the “Redmen” team name. The high school started using the mascot in 1939.
