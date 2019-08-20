KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) – A Killingworth man was arrested following a sexual assault investigation involving a 16-year-old girl.
State police arrested 74-year-old Steven J. Azzaro on Tuesday for an investigation that began in March.
Police said a young female reported Azzaro repeatedly molested her while she visited his home and was under his care.
The absue was reported between 2007 and 2012.
Azzaro was charged with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.
He was released after posting a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
