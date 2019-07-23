KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) -- A Killingworth teen is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a family member on Monday morning.
Connecticut State Police responded to the report of a disturbance in Killingworth on Monday morning, just before 8 a.m.
The disturbance was reported in the area of Parker Hill Road, police said.
Police said a female victim called 911 to say she had been stabbed by a family member following an argument.
She was found with stab wounds to the lower back and neck and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police found the accused family member, identified as 18-year-old Paul Karam, hiding in the woods behind the home.
He was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment.
He's being held on a $250,000 bond.
