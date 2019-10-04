Flour brand recalled nationwide because of E. coli fears

Five-pound bags of unbleached, all-purpose flour made by Inc. may be contaminated with E. coli., the Food and Drug Administration said.

 King Arthur Flour

(WFSB) - A flour recall announced this past spring has been expanded.

King Arthur Flour, Inc. is recalling more of its unbleached all purpose flour.

The recall includes both 5 pound and 25 pound packages.

The company announced the recall on Thursday.

"We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of E. coli 026, which was discovered through sampling," the company said. "King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product."

The flour was milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, NY and distributed nationwide.

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509.

Best Used By:Lot Code
12/04/19L18A04A
12/05/19L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
12/09/19L18A09B
12/10/19L18A10A
12/13/19L18A13B, L18A13C
12/20/19L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
12/21/19L18A21A
12/27/19L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
12/28/19L18A28A
01/02/20A19A02B, A19A02C
01/03/20A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
01/05/20A19A05A, A19A05B
01/07/20A19A07B, A19A07C
01/08/20A19A08B
01/09/20A19A09B
01/10/20A19A10B
01/12/20A19A12A
01/14/20A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
01/15/20A19A15A, A19A15B

The company said the "best used by" and "lot code" information can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel of the 5 pound bag.

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 25 lb. UPC: 071012012503 Costco only
Best Used By: 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, 01/15/20

King Arthur said this recall is an expansion of one that was launched in June 2019.

The packages involved in that recall included:

  • Best used by December 7, 2019; Lot number L18A07C
  • Best used by December 8, 2019; Lot numbers L18A08A and L18A08B
  • Best used by December 14, 2019, Lot numbers LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C.

Anyone who bought any of the affected products should throw them away and can submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

More information about the recalls can be read on the Food and Drug Administration's website here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

