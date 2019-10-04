(WFSB) - A flour recall announced this past spring has been expanded.
King Arthur Flour, Inc. is recalling more of its unbleached all purpose flour.
The recall includes both 5 pound and 25 pound packages.
The company announced the recall on Thursday.
"We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of E. coli 026, which was discovered through sampling," the company said. "King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product."
The flour was milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, NY and distributed nationwide.
King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509.
|Best Used By:
|Lot Code
|12/04/19
|L18A04A
|12/05/19
|L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
|12/09/19
|L18A09B
|12/10/19
|L18A10A
|12/13/19
|L18A13B, L18A13C
|12/20/19
|L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
|12/21/19
|L18A21A
|12/27/19
|L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
|12/28/19
|L18A28A
|01/02/20
|A19A02B, A19A02C
|01/03/20
|A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
|01/05/20
|A19A05A, A19A05B
|01/07/20
|A19A07B, A19A07C
|01/08/20
|A19A08B
|01/09/20
|A19A09B
|01/10/20
|A19A10B
|01/12/20
|A19A12A
|01/14/20
|A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
|01/15/20
|A19A15A, A19A15B
The company said the "best used by" and "lot code" information can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel of the 5 pound bag.
|King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 25 lb. UPC: 071012012503 Costco only
|Best Used By: 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, 01/15/20
King Arthur said this recall is an expansion of one that was launched in June 2019.
The packages involved in that recall included:
- Best used by December 7, 2019; Lot number L18A07C
- Best used by December 8, 2019; Lot numbers L18A08A and L18A08B
- Best used by December 14, 2019, Lot numbers LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C.
Anyone who bought any of the affected products should throw them away and can submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.
More information about the recalls can be read on the Food and Drug Administration's website here.
