WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s graduation time around the state, but once again, because of the coronavirus, high school seniors will be missing another important event.
Mothers of students at Kingswood Oxford are helping their children have a little something special at a time when everyone is trying to figure out how to honor their high school seniors.
“I think everyone is struggling with jobs, and the loses we’ve experienced, so this is an opportunity to do something positive and look forward and say how do we make the most of a tough situation,” said Tom Dillow, Head of Kingswood Oxford.
On Friday, 93 seniors and their families showed up to the school on the day they were supposed to graduate, pulled into the parking lot, received a gift, a box of doughnuts, and waited.
What makes this even more special and different than some of the other ceremonies is a billboard showing all of the senior’s pictures.
Four by four, pictures of the graduating seniors were shown on the billboard on Route 9 in New Britain owned by Schaller Auto Group.
Spencer Schaller is one of the graduating seniors.
“Before our March break, a lot of us thought we may not come back to school for at least a month or so, but I don’t think a lot of us expected for it to be for so long. As it became more apparent and more aware that this would happen, we started to think about what we could do to honor seniors who have been here so long and meant so much to the school,” Schaller said.
While horns honked and families cheered, for a little while, some forgot about the struggles of the last three months.
This was not Kingswood Oxford’s graduation ceremony. They still hope to have that in July and other schools are going to be able to have similar celebrations.
In the coming days, the big billboard on Route 9 will feature graduations from other schools that surround New Britain.
