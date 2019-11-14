HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - KISS's final tour will be making a stop in Hartford, Live Nation announced on Thursday.
The legendary rock band's "End of the Road" world tour is coming to the Xfinity Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
They range in price from $250 to $39.50.
