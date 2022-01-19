KISS Xfinity
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The KISS: End of the Road World Tour show at Xfinity Theatre has been rescheduled. 

Officials announced the show is set for Saturday May 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. 

The concert was previously scheduled for August 22, 2021. 

