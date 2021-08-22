HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - KISS fans won't be able to rock and roll all night in Hartford on Sunday or Monday.
The band postponed its concert at the Xfinity theatre due to Tropical Storm Henri.
It tried to change the date to Monday due to the storm. After consulting with local officials, however, it determined that Monday was also not possible.
A new date has yet to be determined.
KISS at XFINITY THEATRE Hartford Postponed Again due to Hurricane HenriNew DATE To Be Determined pic.twitter.com/jbLi88jxdV— KISS (@kiss) August 22, 2021
Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date, when it's announced, concert officials said.
"We want all the fans to stay safe," the band said in a message.
