UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The road to the end for legendary rock band KISS leads through Connecticut.
Mohegan Sun announced on Monday that KISS's final tour will make a stop at its arena on March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
After a 45 year career, the band announced its "End of the Road" tour last month.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," the band said in a statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in: Unapologetic and unstoppable."
Tickets for the show run $169, $139, $99 and $79. They and go on sale Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
They can also be bought through Ticketmaster's Charge by Phone number at 1-800-745-3000 or at Mohegan Sun's box office on Nov. 3.
For more information on this and other events at the Mohegan Sun Arena, head to its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.