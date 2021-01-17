HAMDEN (WFSB) – A kitchen fire displaced 3 people early Sunday morning.
According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at about 3 a.m. at 101 Kaye Vue drive.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the doorway and the crew was able to extinguish a stove top fire.
The fire started in a cooking pot with oil in it. The resident had stepped out of the kitchen for a minute and the smoke detector activated alerting the other family members.
The mother awoke and found that the oil had boiled over and ignited. She attempted to apply water to it which led to further fire spread.
Three family members were relocated with the assistance of the Red Cross. Two Firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The Hamden Fire Department advises that residents stay in the kitchen while they are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
If you have a small (grease) cooking fire and decide to fight the fire on the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. If you cannot safely extinguish the fire call 911 and exit the home immediately.
