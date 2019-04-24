WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - Gingey is small but mighty!
This five-week-old kitty is completely fearless, except for one thing.
“He’s not afraid of anything except napkins if don’t know why that is,” said Julia Nardi.
But napkins aside, Julia Nardi knows Gingey, who was born as a stray, proved his bravery last week when he was on the road to his new home.
He just didn’t know it yet!
Somehow Gingey snuggled up inside the engine compartment of a construction workers truck in Torrington.
“They took off with him and went on a roller coaster ride down Route 8,” Nardi said.
The crew finally stopped at their job site on the Mixmaster in Waterbury, more than 30 miles away.
An unmistakable noise rose above the sounds of construction.
“A female worker heard meowing coming from a truck, so they paused all the construction and they sounded it out and they heard a little kitten and they pulled Gingey out,” Nardi said.
Angela Bardino, 13, received a text message from her dad, Steve, who was a member of the work crew where Gingey was found, and minutes later the kitty was resting comfortably on Steve’s front seat.
Within an hour, Julia who is a family friend picked up Gingey, she said it was love at first sound.
“The whole drive home he was ‘squeak, squeak, squeak, squeak,’” said Nardi.
Home for Gingey became the Bardinos house after they adopted him.
Gingey was starving and ate right away with the help of a turkey baster and now the little furball isn’t just healthy, he’s a local celebrity
“He’s famous, like well-known to the Winsted community,” Angela said.
Gingey’s Instagram page already has more than 100 followers and this pretty kitty has a diva’s sensibility
The truth is the Bardinos need Gingey just as much as the cat needs them.
Angela’s older sister Lauren who loved animals recently passed away due to the opioid epidemic, and the family truly believes she put Gingey in their path.
“I think this is a total sign of how she’s still here with us and she would have loved Gingey,” said Steve.
Gingey was named after the engine he was found next to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.