The Knights of Columbus is hosting coat distributions this year at eight locations across the state as part of the Black Friday Coats for Kids event.
Friday coats will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon at:
• Bridgeport: St. Charles Parish, 338 Stillman St.
• Hartford: St. Joseph Cathedral, 40 Farmington Ave.
• New Haven: St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St.
• Brooklyn: Senior Center, 69 S Main St.
• Waterbury: St. Francis Xavier, 107 Washington Ave.
• Stamford: Knights of Columbus Council Hall, 507 Shippan Ave.
Saturday coats will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon at:
• Willimantic: St. Joseph School, 35 Valley St.
• Niantic: St. Agnes Community Center, 22 Haigh Ave.
