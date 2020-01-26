STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.
Nearly 3,000 miles away in Storrs, disbelief settled on UConn's campus.
"I remembered he brought her to game last year, I’m pretty sure. And seeing that she also passed away is terrible," said Calvin Palmer, a sophomore.
Wearing the Huskies gear, it was undeniably clear Gigi and her dad loved the women's basketball team.
Last March the pair met the team during a game, taking a sweet selfie together.
Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family. Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Ib96yFxgg— UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 26, 2020
The NBA legend even recorded a video to encourage the team back in 2017.
Sunday night, they shared how much the father-daughter duo meant to the program, sending their thoughts to the family.
"It’s just so sad and is unexpected. Just like a couple of years younger than us — she was thirteen. Like I can’t imagine it," said Sara Adamson, a freshman.
Thousands gathered in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, where the Lakers play, to mourn the man who dazzled fans on the court for two decades.
