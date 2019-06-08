HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The second annual Komen Greater Hartford More Than Pink Walk will be held on Saturday. Hartford is one of 26 locations nationwide holding this event.
Saturday is a day of hope meant to energize the community around lifesaving work Komen’s supporters made possible. The proceeds raised go to Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest breast cancer organization.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Bushnell Park with the procession of hope and opening ceremony. The walk starts right after. There will be a party with music and entertainment until noon.
At the mission pillar tents you can learn more about the work being done in Connecticut in terms of research, care, community, and action.
Parking is available at the Ford Street/ Jewel Street parking lot. For more information on the walk, click here.
