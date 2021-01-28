(WFSB) - Roses are red. Violets are blue. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is usually yellow. Now it's 'as sweet as you.'
Kraft unveiled a pink-colored "candy" flavored Macaroni & Cheese flavor ahead of Valentine's Day.
"This limited-edition flavor boost will romance your noodles with a new pink color and make them taste like candy," Kraft said on its website. "Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things."
Kraft said 1,000 lucky winners will receive a box of Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
For a chance to enter, head to Kraft's website here.
