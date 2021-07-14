(WFSB) - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is bringing together two of life’s greatest pleasures: Ice cream and macaroni & cheese.
Kraft said it will launch a limited-edition ice cream in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a cult favorite ice cream brand.
The brands said they collaborated to turn the comfort of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into the ultimate summer treat with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes.
The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops and online starting July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, while supplies last.
To create it, Van Leeuwen said it churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into its ice cream made with only a few ingredients.
“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, Sr. associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. “As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they’d be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”
The ice cream will be available online for order on vanleeuwenicecream.com while supplies last at a cost of $12 for a pint starting at 11 a.m. on July 14. The limited-edition flavor will also be available at all Van Leeuwen stores across the country. The closest location for Connecticut residents is in New York City.
New Yorkers can also try the ice cream for free while supplies last at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square on July 14 only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.