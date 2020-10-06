(WFSB) - Kraft wants you to send "noods."
The company is celebrating National Noodle Day on Oct. 6 by giving people a way to send their friends and family boxes of its Mac & Cheese. You know, noods.
Not, as Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer warns, "nudes."
"In the midst of navigating through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families and friends are looking for ways to offer love and comfort from a safe distance," Kraft wrote in a news release. "For some, that may be sending flowers or a thoughtful card, but for real comfort, we know the best way to show your love is to send noods – Kraft Mac & Cheese noods that is."
From Oct. 6 through Oct. 11, Kraft said it is giving away the blue boxes of its Mac & Cheese so people can send "noods" to their friends and family.
"You can send tasteful noods by visiting www.enjoynoods.com, or by responding to @kraftmacncheese on Twitter," Kraft said.
To send the boxes, applicants can complete the order form to send a free box of Kraft Mac & Cheese to someone they love, or a coupon to redeem for one free box at the local grocery, while supplies last.
