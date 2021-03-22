UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme said it is offering sweet support to those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated.
Starting Monday, guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. can receive a free iconic Original Glazed® doughnut, anytime, any day, even every day, through the remainder of 2021.
Krispy Kreme said it will also support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.
For its team members, Krispy Kreme is offering up to four hours of paid time off each to help encourage and enable their COVID-19 vaccinations, furthering the safety of team members and guests.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.
Krispy Kreme also will continue to encourage everyone to share joy and take care of each other by launching “Be Sweet Weekends,” offering guests who purchase any dozen an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday‑Sundays, March 27 through May 23.
Lastly, Krispy Kreme said it will help Americans get their week off to a good start in these tough times with one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday, March 29 through May 24.
The only Connecticut Krispy Kreme location is in the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.
More information about Krispy Kreme's promotion can be found on its website here.
