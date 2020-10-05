NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Lawrence & Memorial Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions due to a recent increase in COVID-19 case in the county.
Since October 2, there have been 154 new cases reported across New London County. In just the past two weeks, the county has seen a 265% increase in the number of people testing positive.
The restrictions at the hospital will become effective at 6 p.m. on Monday and will apply to the inpatient and outpatient facilities.
These are the same policies that were put in place in March when COVID-19 became prevalent. “We are committed to keeping you safe and comfortable when you come to us for care,” said Patrick Green, president and CEO of L+M. “We know that limiting visitors is not ideal, but it helps reduce the risk of exposure to patients and staff.
Visitor exceptions will be made for the maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients, and patients with altered mental status or developmental delays.
Visitors who are sick are not permitted to enter the hospital. All visitors will be screen for evidence of illness at the front desk.
To read the visitor guidelines, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.