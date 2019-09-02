HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert is in effect because of the potential for storms later in the day on Monday.
Beforehand, meteorologist Scot Haney said Labor Day will feature hazy sun and clouds.
Temperatures should reach to between 75 and 80 degrees.
"This warming will bring enough instability for thunderstorm development during the afternoon and evening," Haney said.
The storms could start as early as noon.
"But [they] will be most prevalent around the dinner hour and into the early evening," Haney said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather.
The threat for showers appears to be low for Tuesday.
However, it will be warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s.
"Wednesday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s," Haney said. "An approaching cold front will bring the risk of a shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon."
Thursday looks to be beautiful, according to Haney.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s while lows Thursday night could actually reach into the 40s in parts of the state.
Friday remains a question mark thanks to Hurricane Dorian.
"The latest model data from the mid and long range data suggest that the storm will make a close pass to the southeast of New England," Haney said. "Southeastern New England will be most prone to seeing the biggest impact, including the Cape and the Islands."
Connecticut could see strong wind and a period of rain on Friday.
Wind gusts could top between 45 and 50 degrees with rain squalls starting Friday morning and running into the late afternoon or evening.
