WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The final holiday weekend of the summer arrived on Friday.
If TripAdvisor is right, it could be one for the record books in the travel department.
Volume on the roads Friday morning was a little heavier than usual, particularly on Interstate 91, where a number of construction projects and fender bender investigations continued.
According to TripAdvisor, 61 percent of Americans traveling over the Labor Day weekend will do so on the road.
Another 27 percent will fly to their destinations.
Finally, 12 percent will be split between trains and boats.
"This year, over one third of Americans will be traveling for that last long week of summer," said Elizabeth Monahan, TripAdvisor.
AAA said lower gas prices are enticing people to take a trip.
The average price for a gallon of regular was $2.75 on Friday morning. That's down from $2.88 a month ago and $3.04 a year ago.
Friday's price is the lowest it's been in 3 years.
"Most folks are looking to spend time outdoors soaking up the nice weather before the kids get back into the school routine," Monahan said.
