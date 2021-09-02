HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State officials are reminding people that the extra unemployment money under the federal CARES Act is coming to an end soon.
Those benefits are set to expire Saturday, Sept. 4.
Officials said they expect thousands of people who have been collecting those benefits to re-enter the labor pool once they expire.
“Over the next couple weeks as federal and extended benefits come to an end, we expect thousands of residents to join the more than 32,000 workers who re-entered the labor pool this summer. Schools are back in session, daycare spots are opening, and the state has a comparatively high vaccination rate—all critical elements to getting the economy moving again. This is a job seekers’ market and for those who are looking for their next job or a new next career, CTDOL has the resources to help,” said Department of Labor (CTDOL) Interim Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.
Officials said the state has about 125,000 weekly filers who will be impacted by the expiration of the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplement. Of those filers, CTDOL estimates that:
- 48,000 are using state or extended benefits unemployment programs that will not change with the end of federal CARES Act unemployment programs
- 54,000 claimants are using a federal program and may be eligible to transfer to a state program
- 23,000 filers will have their benefits expire with no option to move to another program
Officials are also reminding the public that the state’s Dept. of Labor website is a great tool for those who are looking for a new job, or a new career.
Anyone with questions can contact the Consumer Contact Center by clicking here.
