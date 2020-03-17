(WFSB) – A move to close restaurants and bars across the state amid concerns for the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting workers.
Now, many workers said they are filing for unemployment.
The Department of Labor said the number of people who are filing for unemployment benefits has already skyrocketed.
Since Friday afternoon, 8,000 claims were filed. That's four times the normal amount.
Brooke Berlet is a bartender at Montana Ted’s in Hartford, but the recent outbreak has caused her to lose her job.
“There’s moments definitely where I’ve wanted to cry, and I have cried. I’ve gotten mad, I’ve yelled, I’ve gone through the whole series of emotions,” Berlet said.
Berlet said she lived in fear over the last week or so.
“We don’t live paycheck-to-paycheck, we live day-to-day. Like how much are you going to make in a shift, like that’s a daily thing,” Berlet said.
Now, Berlet’s world is spinning. She learned on Monday that her job is gone until further notice.
There are a lot of other people out there in her shoes.
The DOL said the number of daily unemployment filings has quadrupled, up to 2,000 people per day.
“Everything is just really up in the air and it leaves both of us with a lot of uncertainty and a lot of mixed emotions,” Berlet said.
Anyone who has been impacted by COVID-19 needs to go to filectui.com to file paperwork to start the unemployment process.
Employees should have their employer’s registration number and remember that decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, so people should file whether they are sick, or their business closed due to COVID-19.
The DOL advised filers to keep an eye on their email. It said it sends important emails throughout the initial filing process which include the next steps a person should take.
It goes without saying, but the DOL also said that if an employer shuts down for a period of time because of the virus but continues to pay an employee's usual wages, that employee is not eligible for unemployment.
“Life has been day by day, now it’s moment to moment, because it seems like every time you log on or every time you turn on the TV, there’s something new that has sprung up,” Berlet said.
