(WFSB) - Officials say that heroin laced with fentanyl is the reason why New Haven County has seen a recent uptick in overdoses.
The office of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says that, as of 6:30 Saturday morning, the batch of heroin has caused a total of 21 overdoses over the past 24 hours.
Yesterday, ten overdoses occurred within a twenty-four hour period.
“The increase in overdoses is deeply concerning, and we are tracking it closely...Substance Use Disorder is impacting many in our community. Please look out for each other and seek support if you need it," says Mayor Justin Elicker.
So far, none of the overdoses have been fatal.
County health officials are working on increasing awareness to residents, as well as those struggling with Substance Abuse Disorder.
Officials are continuing to develop additional health initiatives.
Those that are or know someone that is battling drug addiction can learn more here.
