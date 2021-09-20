(WFSB) - The post-Labor Day period usually brings lower gas prices, but this year, prices at the pump are stalling.
That’s because of slow oil production in the south and a delivery interruption here in the northeast.
The average gas price in Connecticut actually increased this month by three cents. We could see prices stalling for a bit longer, even as the weather gets colder.
"We run a company, so it’s all landscaping, machinery, all this stuff. We run through maybe $50-60 worth of gas a day," one resident tells us.
Although the Fall is near, people are still getting sticker shock at the pump.
"It’s crazy to me to be honest. It’s inflation at its best to be honest," one resident said.
According to AAA, hurricanes in the south have slowed oil production and refinery recovery.
In the northeast, there’s a delivery interruption. It’s all contributing to what you see at the pump.
"We have a little bit of a perfect storm where we have the Buckley pipeline, which feeds our northeast region, has been shut down for about the last four days. We have a shortage of drivers for long haul trucks," Michael Fox, executive director of the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America, noted.
Fox explains that the pipeline is scheduled to restart this week, but it may take until Sunday to catch everything up.
The state is also allowing truck drivers to pick up overtime due to the labor shortage, but there still may be consequences.
"We are seeing some random spot delivery shortages or delivery delays and that results in, sometimes, a service station running out of a product," said Fox.
Fox says gas stations on the border or in the corners of the state could be the most impacted with hours-long delays.
Fox says the northeast short term delivery interruption won’t impact gas prices, but refinery recovery down south may fluctuate prices into October, according to AAA.
"Takes money to make money so you've just got to keep getting out there and do what you have to do," added Fox.
According to AAA, Litchfield County has the lowest gas prices. Fairfield County has the highest.
