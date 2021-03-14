WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A growing coalition of gyms and fitness centers are joining forces to get the attention of elected leaders.
The Connecticut Fitness Alliance hopes to get these businesses much needed help.
"My students are on it. They have to clean up after themselves," Ron Kosakowski, owner of Practical Self Defense Training Center in Waterbury, tells us.
Despite having the precautions and resources in place, it's been a slow year at the Practical Self Defense Training Center.
Kosakowski says under current restrictions, his classes can accommodate ten people, but despite the high interest he's been getting, he hasn't had a full class in a while.
"There's a lot of people saying that exact same thing, they want to go, but they're worried about compromising someone else with the virus," explained Kosakowski.
To help businesses like Kosakowski's, the Connecticut Fitness alliance is trying to work with congressional and state elected officials to get dedicated relief funds for the industry.
Right now, the coalition is advocating for the Gym Mitigation and Survival, or GYMS, Act, which is currently in the U.S. House.
It would create a $30 billion fund to help gyms and fitness centers.
The Connecticut Fitness Alliance says there are nearly 700 of these businesses in the state, with more than 52,000 people working at them.
"We're trying to hold on," said Kosakowski.
For Kosakowski, any help would be appreciated.
"We're doing it, but it's not easy. We got a little bit of government help back in the first three months of quarantine, but that didn't help much, you know? It's a struggle," added Kosakowski.
The Connecticut Fitness Alliance is welcoming new members.
There is a cost to join.
Additional information on the Connecticut Fitness Alliance can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.