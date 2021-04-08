HARTFORD (WFSB) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine delay is causing more trouble for state universities.
The governor's office says they wanted to have a majority of college students fully vaccinated before they go home for summer, but now they have to go with a different plan.
UConn students will be leaving for spring break tomorrow-- and most will finish out their semester online.
If they haven't gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccine yet-- they'll have to wait.
"These are young people. These are young people likely going to the hospitals now," Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday.
Connecticut is now pushing to get young people vaccinated.
Governor Lamont says the 20-29 group is at the greatest risk for Covid right now.
But part of that group-- college students-- may not be able to get vaccinated until fall because of delays with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"Our plan had been to give college students Johnson and Johnson before they leave knowing that they really didn’t have enough time to get them a second dose," Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said.
And now, many of them may have to travel cross country unvaccinated.
At UConn, most students head home this week.
Those who stay on campus will still have to wait until late April for the wellness center to receive the vaccines.
"I don’t care if it’s from the school or if I have to go back home, " Edison Escobar said Thursday
"I’m not getting vaccinated here so it’s not my problem," Shreye Shvachhani said.
Most students we spoke with today say they don't care where they get the vaccine or when - as long as they get one, so things can return back to normal.
As UConn plans to return to almost 90 percent density in the fall-- students and faculty are relying on high vaccination rates.
"I’m excited for next semester," said Jeff Gamer
The state is expecting nearly 48,000fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week.
They're being told future weeks could be even lower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.