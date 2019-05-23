BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - A lack of qualified lifeguard applicants has forced the Metropolitan District Commission to reduce hours at Lake McDonough.
The MDC made the announcement about the limited swimming hours on Thursday.
Lake McDonough, which is right off of Route 219 in Barkhamsted, typically opens for swimming on Memorial Day weekend.
Starting May 25, the new schedule is as follows:
- Closed Monday through Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
Holiday hours are as follows:
- Memorial Day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fourth of July 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The MDC said the schedule change does not affect the hours for boating on the lake.
It recognizes the inconvenience the schedule change causes for people, but said it is necessary to ensure the safety of swimmers.
More information about Lake McDonough can be found on the MDC's website here.
