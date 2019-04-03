CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An administrative issue involving Canterbury Public Schools and the Department of Motor Vehicles caused all large buses to be grounded on Wednesday.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Louis DaSilva-Knapton said “unforeseen circumstances” caused all large buses in the transportation fleet to be grounded. The fleet of 12 buses, including spares, were out of commission.
According to DaSilva-Knapton, there were administrative issues with the DMV.
DaSilva-Knapton said vehicle registrations were not up to date.
She is now trying to correct the problem and says buses will run as normal on Thursday, but the buses may not be the ones owned by the town.
It turns out the buses weren't properly registered since September of 2018.
DaSilva-Knapton said this mishap was discovered by chance after a cop ran one of their plates on Tuesday.
"[The buses] are safe, they are inspected, they are insured. It was a paperwork issue that got missed," said DaSilva-Knapton.
DaSilva-Knapton said all buses were inspected by the Department of Transportation and deemed completely safe.
The deputy commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles said he got the emergency phone call from school administrators on Wednesday morning.
He decided to send a group of inspectors to the town's bus yard and expedite services.
"We reacted in a very fast and courteous way to help out the town of Canterbury because we understand the kids have to take the bus the next day. Parents are obviously, have to rearrange their schedule because they have no way for their transportation," said Tony Guerrera, DMV deputy commissioner.
Channel 3 asked the superintendent how such an oversight could happen.
She says the district's transportation coordinator and director of business both left last summer. Those positions were just filled in the last month or so.
"The registrations themselves, when you seem them it says that they're registered, so when I looked at the registration it says that we were good through next August. So, it really looks like we're all set. I'm surprised there wasn't some other alert system," DaSilva-Knapton said.
A DMV spokesperson said their registration process for school buses have been in place for a decade, and a situation like this is unique.
School was in session on Wednesday; however, there was no transportation.
DaSilva-Knapton said all absences were excused.
Despite the hiccup, the middle school had 60 percent attendance and the elementary school had 80 percent in attendance.
Parents took to social media after the last minute notification from the superintendent. They want to know why they weren't told sooner, and the majority want to know exactly what was wrong with the buses they put their children on everyday.
Canterbury has an elementary school and middle school, but no high school.
Students of high school age attend different high schools in the area.
Canterbury Schools utilize two buses for fewer than 100 students to attend Woodstock Academy in Woodstock.
According to Woodstock Academy, the school sent two buses to pick up those students.
DaSilva-Knapton said buses will be running on schedule and their normal routes on Thursday, but wants to let families know they may not be Canterbury school buses.
The inspection and registration of town school buses may not be finished until Friday.
