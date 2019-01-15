NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- While it’s been a quiet winter so far, one group not complaining are the public works departments across the state.
The lack of snow means cities and towns have been able to save on their overtime, but that’s about to change.
Officials at the Public Works Dept. in New Haven said they’re in good shape, but they know winter is far from over, and it’s only a matter of time.
“It’s been a very slow winter, and we’re not complaining, at least I’m not complaining,” said Jeff Pescosolido, director of New Haven’s Public Works Dept.
New Haven’s yearly snow budget is $675,000. When you break it down, $275,000 goes to overtime and labor.
The other $400,000 is for material and if needed, outside vendors.
So far this winter season, the city has spent roughly $50,000.
“The budget is great right now. We did spend some money, purchasing of materials, some sand, salt and liquids and the prep on the vehicles. There’s a little bit of overtime involved, but right now everything is in place, we’re just ready to go,” Pescosolido said.
He added that the potential for snow on Friday and Sunday, is what he refers to as material storms, ones that are likely to use a good deal of salt.
For now, that salt is piled high, and he says they’ll be getting in more this week.
The fleet of plow trucks is good to go when duty calls, all set to clean and clear the city’s 231 miles of road they’re responsible for.
“It’s still early, we’re a month into the winter and we just anticipate a very busy end of the winter. I think our staff, we talk about it a lot, we watch the forecast and we do a lot of training, but it’s given us quite a bit of time to look at our equipment and really go through all of our equipment very thoroughly, so that big snow storm that possibly could be here this weekend, all of our trucks are ready and rolling,” Pescosolido said.
While the cities and towns have enjoyed the quieter winter so far, the employees are looking forward to a little overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.