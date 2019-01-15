(WFSB) - Many independent plow drivers want the snow to return this weekend, so they can get to work and make some cash.
The lack of snow has really taken a toll on some families.
Some say just one good snow storm allows them to pay the bills for months.
The last real snow storm our state saw was two months ago in November.
Plow driver Kevin Hamelin is hoping for snow this weekend.
“I’m hoping it's more than a foot. I know a lot of people probably don't want to hear that but more than a foot of snow. That 35-hour will help me catch up a little bit,” said Hamelin.
Hamelin works for a company to plow driveways and parking lots during the winter months.
“Pushing snow, driving machines, payloaders, skid steers,” Hamelin said.
He says he hasn't been operating equipment because there hasn't been any snow and that's been rough on the bank account.
“Two storms gets me through the winter. Two, 30 to 35-hour storms, anything is better than a foot, foot and a half pays a couple months’ rent and bills and side money in between, I work on cars and try to make money here and there,” Hamelin said.
He's been doing odd jobs to get by.
He took to Facebook to see who is looking to hire a mechanic or do some construction work.
“I worked a little this morning, jackhammering and stuff. Today is not too bad outside but normally its hard being outside and no one wants to stay outside when it's freezing out,” said Hamelin.
Snow is being predicted for Friday and part of the weekend.
Hamelin is hoping for at least some snow.
“I can get a couple weeks off and sit and relax and have bills paid from a couple storms,” said Hamelin.
Hamelin says he's not the only one, a lot of his friends are in the same boat looking for odd jobs until there are a few good snow storms to get them by.
To track the forecast, download the Channel 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.