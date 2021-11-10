CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Have you seen a ladybug this week? It’s a sign of good luck, but there may be more to it.
Ladybugs love when we get a boost in warmth in the middle of fall.
Ladybugs were introduced to the United States to control pest on cotton fields. They are considered beneficial predators like spiders.
Last week we had freezing temperatures at night.
This was a signal for the ladybugs to seek shelter for the winter.
When there is a period of warm weather following like this week, there will be mass ladybug movement.
They like to enter light colored buildings, and ladybugs may be crawling into your home as we speak.
Dr. Gale Ridge with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, “and they’ll be flying towards south facing house. And with the angle of the sun being fairly low it intensifies the light reflection, so they’ll find a nook or cranny to settle down over winter.”
They will not do any damage in your house. If you can, try to sweep them up with a dustpan and bring them back outside.
