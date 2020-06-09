BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The country's oldest and continuously operating amusement park announced that it will reopen next month.
Lake Compounce said on Tuesday that its 2020 summer season will begin on July 1 for season pass holders and July 6 for the general public, but with some important public safety measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The experience at the park will be different from any other season in the park’s 174-year history, it said.
It will implement a series of measures following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries.
“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our number one priority as we work to welcome guests back to the park,” said general manager Larry Gorneault, Lake Compounce. “We will continue working with our local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Lake Compounce.”
The core of the safety measures include:
- Limiting capacity
- Pre-entry temperature checks for guests and team members
- Face coverings and personal protective equipment
- Social distancing
- Adding sanitizing stations
- Enhancing cleaning measures
- Educating guests and team members
Lake Compounce said it will limit capacity not only in the park, but also on each attraction and in restaurants and buildings to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.
In order to accomplish this, all guests will be required to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or season pass. The park will only sell tickets and season passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer.
Upon arrival at Lake Compounce, guests will find signs reminding them of the importance of social distancing, as well as distancing markers placed on the ground throughout the park, parking lots and entrance areas. All guests and employees will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the park, with any person exhibiting a temperature at or above 100.4° fahrenheit, or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19, denied entry.
Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests, except children under 3 years of age. Guests are required to remove their face coverings while swimming and on water attractions. Employees may also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and face shields, while performing select work activities.
Dozens of hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day, especially in high-traffic locations. All of these cleaning and safety measures will be reinforced through instructional signage and additional staff training, and visitors will be able to purchase face coverings and hand sanitizer at Lake Compounce’s retail locations.
“We will serve our Guests safely and effectively by limiting capacity, verifying all entrants do not have a temperature at or above 100.4°F and are wearing proper facial coverings, and following the CDC’s recommendations on cleaning, social distancing and sanitizing,” Gorneault said. “As America’s Oldest, Continuously Operating Amusement Park occupying more than 50 acres, we have the space to effectively distance our visitors and provide the good, clean fun Lake Compounce has been known for over the past 174 years.”
To show appreciation for its patrons’ patience and support, all 2020 season passes now include the 2021 season as well. Season passholders will get the first opportunities to experience Lake Compounce this summer, as July 1- 5 will be reserved for those most loyal visitors.
Lake Compounce opens to the general public on Monday, July 6. Given the disruptions and continuing adaptations this summer, some attractions may open later than July 1, or not open at all this year. The park will be open daily until Sunday, Aug. 23 and weekends through Sunday, Sept. 20.
