BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Lake Compounce announced that Happy Hauntings debuts on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Hauntings will feature fall-themed foods, festive activities, live entertainment, unique cocktails, Halloween-inspired décor, and rides.
“Lake Compounce Happy Hauntings gives kids of any age a unique place to show off their favorite costume, enjoy their favorite attractions, and participate in Halloween activities while offering parents an entertaining environment to enjoy delicious fall-inspired treats,” said General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr. “We can’t wait for guests to come out and experience Happy Hauntings this season.”
The park will have extended hours for the season, and will be opened every Saturday and Sunday throughout Sept.
