BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - This summer may be winding down, but that's not stopping Lake Compounce in Bristol from planning for the next one.
The amusement park announced plans to open a new water slide in its Crocodile Cove for the 2020 summer season.
It's called the Venus Vortex.
The slide rises six stories above the lake and resembles the mouth of a venus flytrap.
It includes twists, turns, a dark tunnel and a sudden drop.
“Venus Vortex will be Lake Compounce’s largest and most thrilling slide to date,” said Jerry Brick, Lake Compounce general manager. “This addition will further solidify our park as the go-to water park in Southern New England.”
Venus Vortex will be located right alongside the lake, next to Bayou Bay Wave Pool and across from Johnny Rockets, park officials said.
It's scheduled to officially open on Memorial Day weekend.
Fans can follow its progress on Lake Compounce's website here.
Season passes for 2020 can already be purchased.
Officials said they are on sale at LakeCompounce.com for as low as $87.99 and include the rest of the 2019 season.
