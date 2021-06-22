BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The state has been fully reopened for two months, but businesses of all kinds continue to struggle to meet the demand.
That’s because many are still having a problem hiring enough people to operate.
In an effort to fill 300 openings, Lake Compounce is having a job fair at the park on Wednesday.
"We're really looking for additional lifeguards right now, and we do provide training here on-site, which is a really great added incentive. We're also looking for ride operators, food, and security as well,” said Lynsey Winters, regional public relations manager.
Like most employers, Lake Compounce has had trouble getting people on staff this year.
With pandemic-era restrictions largely gone, it meant needing even more.
"Last year we were open at limited capacity and we were so thrilled to reopen at full capacity this year. But that really meant we had to ramp up our staff even more,” Winters said.
While the park has been able to deal with the smaller staff for now, other small businesses have had to shut their doors temporarily because they don’t have enough people.
Some restaurants in the state announced this week that they had to close temporarily because of staffing shortages, like Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria in Southington, as well as the Hangry Fork in Wolcott.
The owner of the Hangry Fork said over the phone that they had to close because they don't have another cook on staff. They've been trying to hire one for quite some time.
To hopefully incentivize more to come to their job fair on Wednesday, Lake Compounce is offering more pay for their seasonal workers.
"We did increase our pay this year by about $2 to $3 for each position. We are offering up to $15 an hour, that's mostly for our lifeguarding positions, since you do have to go through that training program as well,” Winters said.
The job fair is being held at the park in Bristol on Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m. and running through 10:30 a.m.
While most of the positions are seasonal, there are about 10 to 15 full-time jobs, most of them in the maintenance department.
For details, click here.
