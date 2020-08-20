BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Lake Compounce has announced they are ending their season on Labor Day this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The amusement park also announced that the Haunted Graveyard and Holiday Lights will not take place this season.
The Haunted Graveyard and Holiday Lights are expected to return in 2021.
The 2020 Silver, Gold, and Gold Deluxe season passes will be extended to include the 2021 season. Pass holders who purchased the discounted 2021 pass extension will receive a credit and get next year free.
“Our entire team is already hard at work planning an unforgettable season in 2021. We can’t wait to welcome you back to the Park next year for our 175th year,” the amusement park’s management team said.
Lake Compounce opened on July 1 to pass holders and July 6 to the general public.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.