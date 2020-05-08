BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- As of right now, it is uncertain when Lake Compounce amusement park will reopen, but park officials shared a few announcements on Friday.
The park said it has extended all 2020 season passes to be valid through the end of the 2021 season, including newly purchased season passes for a limited time.
It also said the work on the Venus Vortex water slide has been suspended until next year.
Park officials said as it works toward an opening day, its “top priority, as always, is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members. We will continue following the rulings and recommendations of our local, state and federal leadership throughout this process, working alongside health and safety officials and our colleagues in the amusement and attractions industries.”
The park went on to say “While the experience will be different from any other season in our history, we remain committed to delivering the safe, family fun that has been our calling card since 1846. From all of us at Lake Compounce, thank you for your continued support. We can’t wait until the day you’re back with us and the sounds of summer fill the air again.”
