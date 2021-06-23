BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Anyone in need of a summer job may be able to find one at Lake Compounce in Bristol.

The amusement park is looking to fill hundreds of positions. It held a job fair on Wednesday where some people were hired on the spot.

Three hundred seasonal workers are sought.

“[We’re] definitely looking for people for lifeguards, in the food and beverage space, and then also ride operators,” said Lynsey Winters, regional public relations manager, Lake Compounce.

Wednesday’s job fair was the first in awhile for the amusement park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks were able to interview for positions on site.

“I like being here, so I figured I’d like a job here as well,” said Eva Zettervall of Bristol.

Zettervall, who is 16 years old, was among those who were hired on the spot.

“Yup, I got the job,” she told Channel 3.

Folks said the interview process went smoothly.

“I was just figuring I could get a nice summer job on the side since I’m in college, and you know college students always need money, and I heard they pay pretty well here and give enough hours, so I figured it’d be a nice place to do that,” said Eli Bristol of Manchester.

This season, Lake Compounce is open at full capacity.

As of last week, the amusement park was open seven days a week, so more weekday positions need to be filled.

“Lake Compounce has always been a fun family place to come to,” said Jessica Bouchard of Southington.

The park is offering up to $15 an hour for certain positions such as lifeguards.

“We do need a lot of lifeguards,” Winters said. “We do have a fairly large water park and we want to make sure all of our rides are up and operating and our lazy river as well so definitely need a lot of staff in there.”

Lake Compounce currently has about 800 seasonal employees, so the push is on to fill the remaining 300 positions so that more families can enjoy what the park has to offer.

“People have really welcomed us back into their summer season and they’re excited to be here,” Winters said. “We’ve had a lot of rave reviews from families that are just so excited to be back in the park.”

Anyone who couldn’t make it to Wednesday’s job fair can still apply for a position. For more information, head here.