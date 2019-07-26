BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - On Friday, Lake Compounce will be honoring local heroes.
Military members, veterans, and first responders get into the park free on Friday when a loved one purchases a regular admission ticket online.
Guests are also invited to write thank you letters to local heroes in the community as part of hero appreciation week.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
