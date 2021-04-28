BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- As Lake Compounce gears up for its summer season, it’s still looking for employees.
The amusement park is looking to hire an additional 900 seasonal team members so that it can expand operating schedules closer to pre-pandemic standards.
To do this, the park said it has increased hourly pay rates for certain positions, requiring an adult 18 or older, to $15 an hour.
This positions also include eligibility for a variety of perks and bonuses.
Also new this spring, new and returning seasonal employees will receive a complimentary 2021 season pass for themselves and up to three members of their immediate family. This is for employees who apply and complete the hiring process by May 10.
"All signs point to an unforgettable summer, so we're stepping up our recruitment efforts to attract great candidates and deliver amazing experiences for our guests," Lake Compounce General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr. said in a press release. "We can't wait to get people back to work, and back to fun!"
Among the positions available at the park are lifeguards, ride operators, and food & beverage staff members.
Team members also get a discount on dining and retail purchases.
The park's 175th season begins May 8.
For more information about employment, click here.
