BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Lake Compounce amusement park is gearing up for its 175th season, set to begin on May 29.
With the new season just around the corner, the amusement park is looking to hire more than 1,200 seasonal employees.
Lake Compounce is hiring for staff to serve in departments like food service, rides, admission, maintenance, and more.
“You’ll find more than just a job working at Lake Compounce,” Lake Compounce General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr. said in a press release. “In addition to a paycheck, team members make friendships to last a lifetime, create unforgettable memories, and become a part of the park’s 175 year-long legacy.”
Applicants must be 16 years old and be available to work various shifts, including weekends, from May through August.
To apply, click here.
