BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Summer is right around the corner and Lake Compounce is gearing up for a big season.
The park officially opens on Saturday, kicking off its 175th season, making it America’s oldest amusement park.
Crews have been getting the park ready over the past few weeks, setting up and giving rides a fresh coat of paint.
The park has also been in the process of hiring hundreds of employees.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the park will open its water park with new photo spots and a new waterslide called the Venus Vortex.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Guest responsibilities include:
- Wear face coverings per CDC guidelines
- Wash hands often with soap and water
- Avoid touching your face
- Maintain appropriate (6 ft.) distance from others not in your travel party
For more information about the park and tickets, click here.
