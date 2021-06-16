BRISTOL,CT (WFSB) -- Lake Compounce is hosting a job fair, looking to hire 300 employees for seasonal and full- time positions.
The job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 23, at the main gate from 9 to 10 a.m.
The park is offering seasonal employees up to $15 per hour.
Positions that are available include lifeguards, rides, food & beverage, security and more.
Main Gate Creamery will be providing free snacks.
Those interested in learning more should click here
