BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Lake Compounce in Bristol will open sooner than previous planned.
The theme park slated Saturday, May 8, 2021 as the launch of its 2021 season, three weeks early.
Lake Compounce said the celebration will start with a complete rebranding, including a new logo, a park-wide visual transformation, an all-new waterslide called the Venus Vortex, and Bites & Pints, a new food and beverage festival during the month of June.
"We’re celebrating not only our history, but also our progress going forward," said Amy Thomas, northeast marketing director, Lake Compounce.
This year marks a big milestone for the park: 175 years. That makes it America's oldest amusement park.
"We were founded in 1846," Thomas said. "We predate the Civil War, which is pretty crazy."
There will be plenty of new things to notice when guests return.
"Everyone’s adrenaline is going and we’re all ready to open up," said Paige Schmitt, content manager, Lake Compounce.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Guest responsibilities include:
- Wear face coverings per CDC guidelines
- Submit to temperature check at arrival
- Wash hands often with soap and water
- Avoid touching your face
- Maintain appropriate (6 ft.) distance from others not in your travel party
One of the new attractions that's adding to the hype is the six-story water slide, the Venus Vortex. It was supposed to launch last year, but couldn't because of COVID-19.
RELATED: Lake Compounce announces new water slide
"A lot of families I know are ready to get out, ready to have some family fun and create those memories especially coming off of a year where we haven’t been able to do much," Schmitt said.
The park said it is still trying to figure out which attractions will have to stay closed due to the pandemic.
More information about the park and its transformation can be found on its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.