BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Just in time for the holiday weekend, Lake Compounce opened on Wednesday.
While the rest of this week will be for season passholders and campground guests only, it will open to the public on Monday.
Families will notice a few changes at the park.
Guests will have to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings, and get a temperature check at the entrance.
Families will also have to register for the date they want before they visit.
Employees will also be sanitizing throughout the day.
For more information, click here.
