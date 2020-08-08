(WFSB) - Two of the state's amusement parks announced on Wednesday that they would be closed due to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Lake Compounce in Bristol posted to Facebook that it sustained damage and is in the process of cleaning it up.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and will update you on the status of [Thursday] as soon as we can," the park said.
On Thursday, Lake Compounce said it would reopen on Friday.
Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury was also impacted by the storm. It closed on Wednesday and has remained closed. There is no word at this time when the park will reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.