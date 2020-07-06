BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Lake Compounce opened to the public on Monday.
The amusement park reopened to season pass holders on July 1, but Monday was the first opportunity to get inside for the general public.
Families will notice a few changes at the park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which park officials announced last month.
RELATED: Lake Compounce announces its reopening date, with restrictions
Guests will have to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings, and get a temperature check at the entrance.
Employees will also be sanitizing throughout the day.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.