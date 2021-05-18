BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - The Lake McDonough beach area will remain closed to swimmers this season.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the area had been open to both swimming and boating from Memorial Day through late August.
While the boat launch is open seven days a week, staffing for the beach has been an issue, according to the Metropolitan District Commission.
Uncertainty from the pandemic paused the process for recruiting, hiring and certifying lifeguards. The MDC said ordinarily, the process would have been completed by this time of year.
The MDC also said teenagers, who typically fill those positions, only recently became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
"The public health concerns that contributed to the recruitment process delay, along with potential applicant pool and COVID-19 enforcement issues have made it impractical to staff the positions in time for the 2021 season," the MDC said in a statement.
The MDC said it will revisit opening Lake McDonough’s beach area in 2022.
"While the MDC regrets any inconvenience, this action is necessary to ensure the safety and security of staff and recreation area guests," it said.
